Gunnar Drew Roepke of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at the age of 27. Funeral services were held Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of Manhattan, Ks. he was the son of Randy and Sherry Roepke of Tullahoma. He worked as an aircraft mechanic and flying and working on aircraft were some of his favorite activities. His favorite song was even “Fly Me to the Moon” by Frank Sinatra. He was a gifted musician and taught himself to play piano and the clarinet. In his youth, he spent many hours volunteering with Horse Play and helping his grandfather with lawn care at the Trinity Care Center.
He was preceded in death by daughter, Skylar Ansleigh Roepke; grandmother, Norma Roepke and grandparents, Noel and Marilyn Nickel.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Camellia Roepke of Tullahoma; son, O’Connar Roepke; daughter, McKenzie Grace Roepke; brother, Matthew Roepke (Kayla) of Manhattan, Ks.; sister, Kellee West of Tullahoma; grandfather, Ross Roepke of Tullahoma and nieces, Anna Leigh and Lacey West.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in his honor to Cumberland Heights at www.cumberlandheights.com/giving/donate/memorial-fund or 800-646-9998. Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 4, 2020