Harlan Eugene Helton Sr., 71, of Shelbyville, passed this life Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. He was born October 24, 1949 in Lynchburg, TN to the late Johnnie Shields and Musa Ray Helton. He is also preceded in death by his son, Johnny Helton and brother, Bobby Ray. Eugene enjoyed life to the fullest, spending time fishing, farming and attending auctions. He loved his dogs, Bud and Patches and never met a stranger. Eugene retired from Tullahoma Walmart where he enjoyed spending time talking with co-workers and friends.
Service will be held at noon, Wednesday, Sept. 8th in the Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home chapel with Bobby McBee officiating. Interment will follow in Smith Chapel Cemetery.
Eugene is survived by his son, Harlan E. Helton Jr.; grandchildren, Kinsley Stubblefield, Hannah Crabtree and Haley Crabtree; two great grandchildren, sisters, Opal Fuller (Bobby) and Linda Sue Brandon (Monroe); Aunt, Dixie Helton Sutton; special niece Susan Sons who loved him very much; special great niece and nephew, Brandy and Brandon Bateman; special friends, Scott and Amy Leggio and Mr. D; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visit our online guestbook at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 8, 2021