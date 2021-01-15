Dorsett, Harold Daniel, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 80.
Mr. Dorsett was born in Tullahoma to the late Charles and Gertie Jones Dorsett. During his life he worked as a polisher at Wilson Sporting Goods and was a member of Hoover’s Grove Church of Christ.
Mr. Dorsett is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Dorsett; one daughter, Vickie Smith and her husband, Bo; one son, Wayne Dorsett and his wife, Christy; grandchildren, Seth (Megan) Smith, Zach (Kelly) Smith, Sara (Micah) Ketcherside, Molly (Josh) Alford, Dalton Dorsett, Tanner Brown, and Jorden Brown; 14 great-grandchildren; and two special sisters-in-law, Jackie Goodwin, and Judy Luttrell.
Visitation was held on Thursday, Jan. 14 at Hoover’s Grove Church of Christ from with a graveside service following at Hoover’s Grove Cemetery with Jim Sanders officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Joy, P.O. Box 8192, Lynchburg, Tennessee 37352.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 17, 2021