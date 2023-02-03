Harold.jpg

Harold Mahlon Liner, Jr.

On Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:43 p.m., Harold Mahlon Liner, Jr. peacefully left this life to continue living for eternity with his Savior.

He was surrounded at his home by family who sang favorite hymns and Gospel songs over him as he drew his last breath with this temporary body. Harold was a Church of the Nazarene preacher’s kid and grew up in parsonages across the Southeast US. His family had lived in almost a dozen cities by the time he graduated from Central High School in Chattanooga. He had been accepted at the University of Chattanooga, but when he received the news that his parents were called to serve in yet another city, it didn’t take long for one of his dad’s church members to offer him a room in their home so that he could remain in Chattanooga to attend college. Harold was that rare fellow who used both sides of his brain. He graduated from University of Chattanooga in 1966 with a degree in chemistry, but he also sang Southern Gospel music in groups with his brother Mark and wife Hazel. Harold used that experience to later fill in as worship leader at his local church, and even later, volunteered to lead worship at Lifecare Center in Tullahoma for several years. At a revival led by his father, Harold noticed the pianist, a friend from his childhood. He decided to speak to her after the service, thus beginning a beautiful life together filled with love, music, and family. Harold and Hazel sang duets regularly, incorporating their children, grandchildren, and in-laws into singing as they joined the family. While in Missouri, he and Hazel served as registered song evangelists in the Church of the Nazarene.

