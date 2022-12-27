Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Harold Ray Tucker Jr., 59, of Lynchburg passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
Ray was born in Winchester on March 7, 1963. He was proud to have served in the USAF from 1984 to 1989. He was the current Director of Surgical Services at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems. Prior to that, he worked as a RN and Director of Surgical Services at Harton Regional Medical Center from 1990 to 2018. He was a proud owner of American Craft Distillery and Lynchburg Winery. Ray never met a stranger and appeared “bigger than life” to those who knew him.
He was of the Baptist Faith and a member of Union Grove Primitive Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Ray Tucker Sr.; and close friend, Bill Smith. Ray is survived by his loving wife of thirty-nine years, Renea Tucker; children, Alisha (David) Pace, Andrea (Joe) Long, and Ruslan Tucker (Haley Partin); grandchildren, Ashlyn Tucker, Emma Pace, Jace Long, and Jenna Long; and mother, Judy (Carey) Wofford.
A memorial Celebration will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Lynchburg Winery from 1-5 .pm. A private family graveside service is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.