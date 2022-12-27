Harold Ray Tucker Jr.

Harold Ray Tucker Jr. 

Harold Ray Tucker Jr., 59, of Lynchburg passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. 

Ray was born in Winchester on March 7, 1963.  He was proud to have served in the USAF from 1984 to 1989.  He was the current Director of Surgical Services at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems.  Prior to that, he worked as a RN and Director of Surgical Services at Harton Regional Medical Center from 1990 to 2018. He was a proud owner of American Craft Distillery and Lynchburg Winery.  Ray never met a stranger and appeared “bigger than life” to those who knew him.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.