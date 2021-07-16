Harold Thomas Bush, of Dover, Florida, formerly of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Kindred Hospital in Tampa at the age of 82.
Mr. Bush was born in Manchester to the late John and Druesilla West Bush. During his life he worked as a club maker with Wilson Sports and was a member of Cannon Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. Mr. Bush also served in the National Guard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Amy and Laurie Bush; one sister, Eva Corrine Norberg; and one brother, Kelly D. Bush. Mr. Bush is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jennie Bush; one son, Thomas (Penny) Bush; two grandchildren, Faith (Josh) Bates and Craig Wayne Bush; four great-grandchildren, Allisiah, Keagin, Emma, and Madelynn; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 18 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 1 to 3 p.m. with the funeral service to immediately follow at 3 p.m. with Dennis Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Old Reddens Cemetery in Manchester. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 18, 2021