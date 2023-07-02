Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Harry C. Sintic, age 80, of Tullahoma passed from this life on Friday, June 23, 2023, as his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Harry was born on March 10, 1943, the son of the late Maximilian and Jean Sintic. Harry enjoyed collecting artifacts and was also a member of the Archaeological Society. Before retiring he owned his own vinyl siding business for 32 years. Harry was an outdoorsman at heart he loved to be outside fishing and hunting. He was a man who enjoyed adventures and took a hand on approach to life. In Harry’s younger years of life, he enjoyed boxing and was the 1960 Middle Tennessee Golden Glove Champion. He was funny, a sweetheart, and a genuinely great person.
He is survived by his loving wife, Inez Sintic; one son, Christopher Dmitri Sintic (Dreonn); one daughter, Kelley Wilcox (Steve); one brother, Don Sintic (Debbie); four grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 1 at 3 p.m. at Tullahoma Funeral Home with Chris Seals officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1 to 3 p.m.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 2, 2023
