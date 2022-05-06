Funeral services for Mrs. Hazel E. Scott, 85, of Manchester, will be conducted on Saturday, May 7 at 11 a.m. in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel with Ralph Hart officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be held from 8:30 a.m. on Saturday until time of service at the funeral home. Mrs. Scott passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at her home with her family by her side.
Hazel was born on May 7, 1936, in Manchester to the late Charlie Washington and Lillie Mae Lowery Cornelison. She was a homemaker and a member of the FCE Home Demonstration Club. Hazel was a member of the Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ. Hazel was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many.
In addition to her parents, Hazel is preceded in death by her loving husband, Clifton A. Scott, Sr.; sisters, Rosie Alene Harper, Shirley Jones, and grandson, Jeff Vandagriff. She is survived by her children, Clifton “Andy” Scott, Jr., Debbie Vandagriff and her husband, Derwin, and Kathy Scott Birdsong (Ken Birdsong); grandchildren, Jennifer Simmons and her husband, Neal, Nicolle Scott, Hayden Scott, Rachel Birdsong, and Greyson Birdsong; brother, Charlie “C.W” Cornelison, Jr. and his wife, Marilyn; sisters, Barbara Walden and her husband, James, Carolyn Kenney, and Frances Winton and her husband, Joe; several extended family members and a host of friends.
Manchester Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 8, 2022