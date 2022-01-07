Hazel Frances Smith Bailey, of Tullahoma, peacefully passed this life on Jan. 3, 2022 at the age of 96. She was born on July 12, 1925 to the late, Carl and Flossie Smith. Frances was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother.
After being born and raised in Turkey Creek in Moore County, she moved to Tullahoma and worked at Sterlings before meeting her late husband Joseph Willard Bailey, Jr.
She volunteered much of her time to helping others. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 43 since 1973 and held various positions. She was also a member of the Willing Workers Homemakers Club volunteering her time to various local non-profits and schools.
She attended the First Christian Church for decades, was an active member, and treasured her Sunday school class - Bob’s Bible Bunch.
She leaves a wonderful legacy of family and tradition. She made deliberate efforts to be involved in the lives of her grandchildren from teaching them how to cook, to birthdays, holidays, school events, baptisms, graduations, and weddings. As a result, their lives are tightly bound both in life and in death. You could not ask for better Granny.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Willard Bailey, Jr.; daughter, Patricia Bailey; sister, Mary Helen McBee; brother, James Albert Smith; nephew, Mike Smith and many close friends.
She is survived by son, Larry Bailey of Tullahoma; daughter, Nancy (William) Irby of Tullahoma, TN; grandson, Clay (Susan) Irby of Knoxville; granddaughter, Blair (Jason) Lewis of Atlanta, GA and three great grandchildren John Clayton Irby, Reagan Lewis, and Kinsley Lewis.
She is also survived by one sister-in-law Anna Smith Jones and five nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Brookdale for their compassionate care and support over the past five years and to Hospice Compassus for their care and support.
She will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Rev Thomas Murdock officiating on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2 pm. The family has requested attendees to wear masks in accordance to COVID guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Frances’s memory to American Diabetes Association, First Christian Church, or American Legion Auxiliary Post 43.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 9, 2022