Hazel Marie Garner Rogers, Feb. 24, 1924 - July 1, 2021, age 97, of Sherwood went home to her Heavenly Father on July 1, 2021, at the home of her children, Steve and Janet Green, surrounded by her family. Services were held Saturday, July 3 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home in Winchester with services presided by Fr. Bill Midgett of Christ the King Anglican Church in Decherd. Burial will took place at Franklin Memorial Gardens. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – July 7, 2021

