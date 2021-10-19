Hazel Ruth McCloud Easterly, 93, passed away Oct. 16, 2021 in Knoxville. She was born Aug. 31, 1928 in Fountain City.
Ruth graduated from Central High School in 1946 and attended the University of Tennessee. She married Richard Easterly on Sept. 9, 1950, and they were married for nearly 61 years. Over the years, Ruth and Richard lived in Knoxville, Tullahoma, and Nashville, before returning to Knoxville after retiring. During that time, Ruth taught kindergarten in both Knoxville and Tullahoma and worked in several libraries, including the University of Tennessee, Motlow Community College, and the Baptist Sunday School Board (now known as Lifeway.) Ruth and Richard were members of several Baptist churches over the years, often because of Richard’s job as a music minister. Most recently, they were members of Beaver Dam Baptist Church in Knoxville. Ruth had many hobbies and interests including singing in the church choir and tending to her flowerbeds and vegetable garden.
Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Eugene Easterly; parents, Bruce and Eula (Needham) McCloud; sister, Juanita McCloud; and son-in-law, S. Randall Spurlock, M.D.
She is survived by her son, Rick Easterly (Tammy) of Franklin; daughter, Jenni Spurlock of Knoxville; grandchildren, Rebecca Spurlock Romancky (Jake) of Spring Hill, Fla., Molly Spurlock Collins (James) of Sevierville, Reed Easterly (Brooke) of Baxter, Bryan Easterly (Taylor) of Spring Hill; step-grandchildren, Bo Malone (Michele) of Knoxville, Mandy Malone Shaver (Rory) of Chapel Hill; and several great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Oct. 22 from 5-7 p.m., Eastern Time, at Stevens Mortuary in Knoxville. Her funeral will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 10 a.m., Eastern Time, at Stevens Mortuary with Dr. Alan Price officiating. A processional will follow to Greenwood Cemetery in Knoxville.
