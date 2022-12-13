Heidi Lynn Hershey Taylor

Heidi Lynn Hershey Taylor, 51, of Bonita Springs, Florida passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 as result of a diving accident near the Sombrero Beach Lighthouse in Marathon Key, Fla. She was pronounced dead shortly after 10:09 a.m. at Fishermen’s Hospital.

Heidi was born in Ellicottville, New York on Aug. 10, 1971 to John H. and Florence J. Hershey now of Tullahoma.

