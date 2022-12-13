Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Heidi Lynn Hershey Taylor, 51, of Bonita Springs, Florida passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 as result of a diving accident near the Sombrero Beach Lighthouse in Marathon Key, Fla. She was pronounced dead shortly after 10:09 a.m. at Fishermen’s Hospital.
Heidi was born in Ellicottville, New York on Aug. 10, 1971 to John H. and Florence J. Hershey now of Tullahoma.
Heidi is survived by her husband, Eric Taylor of Bonita Springs; her parents, her son, Joshua Meyer of Manchester; her daughter, Kierstin Nicole Ledford (Evan); two grandchildren, Kaleb and Emma Ledford. She is also survived by three brothers, John M. Hershey (Lauri) of Monument, Colo.; Theodore Hershey of Hilton, N.Y. and William J. Hershey of Canandaigua, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews. Heidi loved her family, her friends and especially her grandchildren.
Heidi was an executive assistant at FineMark National Bank and Trust in Estero, Florida. Heidi was a strong, brave, smart, generous, energetic and kind woman who was living where she dreamed of living, doing the things she longed to do and will be missed by all who knew her. A memorial service is being planned at a later date.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 14, 2022
To plant a tree in memory of Heidi Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.