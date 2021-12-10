Helen Deaton, 85, passed away at Harton Hospital on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. At the age of twenty, she married her high school sweetheart, Jimmy Deaton and they spent sixty-five years happily married. They had a beautiful life together.
Helen excelled at everything she did. She did exceptional in school, graduating as valedictorian in 1954. After retiring from thirty-four years as an accountant, she devoted her time to church work. She was a wonderful, dedicated member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church for fifty-three years. She was every pastor’s dream, taking on many tasks. When a church member needed food, she was the first to deliver a meal. She was an avid cookbook collector and loved to try out new recipes.
She believed it was important to stay active and she worked circles around others who were half her age. She had a love for animals and fed many stray cats and dogs and took them to the vet on occasion. She loved to watch the hummingbirds outside the window and had a record number each year.
Helen is preceded in death by an infant son, Jeffrey Clay; and her parents, Burt and Maureen Smith. She is survived by her loving husband, Jimmy Deaton; sister, Faye Bell of Manchester; brother, Jimmy Smith of Tullahoma; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13 at Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home in Lynchburg. Funeral Services will follow at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Even though we celebrate her graduation to her new home in Heaven, we will miss her dearly.
Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 181 Majors Boulevard, Lynchburg, TN 37352, Lynchburg, TN 37352, (931)-759-4552, www.jenningsmoorecortner.com.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 12, 2021