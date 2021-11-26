Helen Dianne Chrisco Fletcher, 73, of Tullahoma, passed away at home, Wednesday, Nov. 17, with her loving family by her side and after a heroic battle with breast cancer.
She was born Aug. 12, 1948, to Douglas and Mildred Chrisco of Winchester Springs, Tennessee, who preceded her in death.
She worked for 20 years as a Special Education teacher assistant with the Coffee County School system where she loved each and every child. Dianne loved her family and was extremely proud of them. She always made friends wherever she went. Her smile and laughter were contagious.
Dianne is survived by her loving husband, Richard Fletcher; her children, daughter Kim and John Baer of LaCrescent, Minnesota, and son, Richard (Buddy) and Sara Fletcher of Lake Qylie, South Carolina; Grandchildren, Kori Ann Baer of LaCrescent, Minnesota, Hallye and Hollyn Fletcher of Lake Qylie, South Carolina. She is also survived by two brothers and three sisters. Lifelong friends, Brenda McAfee of Manchester, Joyce Lynn and Joyce Parker of Tullahoma and a host of friends that loved her.
By Dianne’s request, there will be no services at this time. If anyone would like to make a donation in Dianne’s memory, please make these to St. Jude (stjude.org).
The family is grateful for all the love and support shown throughout this time.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 28, 2021