Helen J. Harper

Helen J. Harper, 91, of Cheverly, Maryland passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at Doctor's Hospital in Lanham, Maryland after a brief illness.

Helen was born in Tullahoma on Aug. 18, 1931. She was the daughter of the late Lee and Hazel Jackson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Gerry Harper, her sister Mary Lee Theil, her Mother, Hazel Jackson Delorme, and her son-in-law Bob Starkey.

