Helen J. Harper, 91, of Cheverly, Maryland passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at Doctor's Hospital in Lanham, Maryland after a brief illness.
Helen was born in Tullahoma on Aug. 18, 1931. She was the daughter of the late Lee and Hazel Jackson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Gerry Harper, her sister Mary Lee Theil, her Mother, Hazel Jackson Delorme, and her son-in-law Bob Starkey.
She is survived by her three children, Jeffrey Harper (Kathy) of Raleigh, N.C., Donna Starkey and Richard Harper of Bowie, Md., and her four grandchildren, Lauren and John Harper, Richard and Alissa Starkey.
Helen and Gerry met while working for the U.S. Federal Government, Department of Health, Education and Welfare (now HHS), Public Health Service (USPHS) division in Washington, D.C. In 1952, they were married on the popular CBS "Bride and Groom" television show in New York City.
She retired from the U.S. Federal Government, Indian Health Services (IHS), an agency of Health, Education and Welfare (now HHS) after a long career.
Helen was an avid lifetime collector of antiques. She enjoyed frequent trips to flea markets, estate sales, thrift stores and antique shops. She was especially fond of her large "hen on nest" glassware collection, amassed over 60 years.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 26, 2023
