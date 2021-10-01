Helen Williams Reynolds of Tullahoma passed away from complications of Alzheimer’s Disease on September 30, 2021 at NHC in Tullahoma.
She was born in Jackson County Alabama on Nov. 13, 1930, to Gillie C. Williams and Joe Annie Payne Williams. She graduated from Flintville High School in 1949 and got married that same year. She was an avid gardener and proudly preserved the garden vegetables. During her working life, she sewed baseballs at home and worked at Tennessee Apparel. She was of the Protestant faith and a long-time member of Grace Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Alfred Reynolds, son, Joe Stanley Reynolds, grandsons, Sean Reynolds and Adam Reynolds, sister, JoAnn Berryhill, and brother, Clyde Williams.
She is survived by her son, Stephen C. Reynolds (Marie), daughter-in-law, Karen Reynolds, grandchildren, Douglas Reynolds (Jada), Amy Fuller (Mike), Rhonda Lovato (David), Craig Givens (Anna). Numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Burial will be at Flintville Cemetery following a graveside service by Rev. Tim McGehee.
The family wishes to thank the staff of NHC and Hospice Compassus for the loving care they provided. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 3, 2021