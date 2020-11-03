Henry R. Beachy, 71, of Huntland passed away surrounded by family on Thursday evening, October 29, 2020 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital due to complications from COVID-19. He was born on March 16, 1949 in Stuarts Draft, Va. Funeral services were held Monday, Nov. 2 at the Belvidere Mennonite Church. Interment followed at the Belvidere Mennonite Church Cemetery. The outpouring of love and support from friends and the community has deeply touched our hearts. Thank you to each one and may God bless your kindness to us.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 4, 2020