Henry R. Beachy, 71, of Huntland passed away surrounded by family on Thursday evening, October 29, 2020 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital due to complications from COVID-19. He was born on March 16, 1949 in Stuarts Draft, Va. Funeral services were held Monday, Nov. 2 at the Belvidere Mennonite Church. Interment followed at the Belvidere Mennonite Church Cemetery. The outpouring of love and support from friends and the community has deeply touched our hearts. Thank you to each one and may God bless your kindness to us. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Nov. 4, 2020

To plant a tree in memory of Henry Beachy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.