Henry William “Bill” Steele, 90 of Belvidere, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Hammond, Indiana on Jan. 27, 1931 to the late Vertal Emery and Freya (Snodgrass) Steele. Visitation will be from noon to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 24 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, with the funeral service following at 2:30 PM in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment will be at Walnut Grove Cemetery.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – June 23, 2021

To send flowers to the family of Henry Steele, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 24
Visitation
Thursday, June 24, 2021
12:00PM-2:30PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 24
Funeral Service
Thursday, June 24, 2021
2:30PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.