Henry William “Bill” Steele, 90 of Belvidere, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Hammond, Indiana on Jan. 27, 1931 to the late Vertal Emery and Freya (Snodgrass) Steele. Visitation will be from noon to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 24 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, with the funeral service following at 2:30 PM in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment will be at Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 23, 2021