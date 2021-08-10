Funeral services for Mr. Herbert Lee Johnson, 80, of Tullahoma, were conducted Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Mr. Johnson passed away on Tuesday, July 6 at his home after an extended illness.
Mr. Johnson was born on Nov. 27, 1940, in Sparta to the late Wesley and Bessie Randolph Johnson. He is the owner of HL Johnson Mulch and Hwy 55 Flea Market, and he attended the Forrest Mill Baptist Church. Mr. Johnson enjoyed Nascar racing, going to auctions, and working. Mr. Johnson was also known as a strong supporter of the Coffee County community, supporting the local law enforcement, fire departments, and schools.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Johnson is preceded in death by two brothers, Wesley, Jr. and Johnny Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Tammy Williamson Johnson; children, Johnathan Matthew Hodges, Susan Sartain Lindsey (Cory), Andrew Foster, Blade Huber, Christopher Jensen, Michelle Trussell, Sierra Jensen, Kelsey Murray, Michael Johnson, and Sharon Butler; 11 grandchildren, Tanner, Jacob, Jessie, Braxton, Caydence, Apollo, Frankie, Josey, Jaraez, Isabella, and Anna; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Manchester Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 11, 2021