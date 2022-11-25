Herman “Dalton” Gaines, 84, a resident of rural Simpson (the Flatwoods community), passed away Saturday afternoon, Nov. 19, 2022, at 4:55 p.m. at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.

Dalton, as he was known to family and friends, was born Feb. 25, 1938 in Decherd. He was the son of Leslie and Charlotte (Gillespie) Gaines. The family lived in Estill Springs for 10 years. A service honoring the life of Herman Dalton Gaines will be conducted Monday afternoon, Nov. 28 at noon at the Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 1st Avenue Northwest, Winchester. Burial will follow in the Franklin Memorial Gardens in Winchester.

Service information

Nov 28
Visitation
Monday, November 28, 2022
10:00AM-12:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Nov 28
Funeral Service
Monday, November 28, 2022
12:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
