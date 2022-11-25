Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Herman “Dalton” Gaines, 84, a resident of rural Simpson (the Flatwoods community), passed away Saturday afternoon, Nov. 19, 2022, at 4:55 p.m. at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
Dalton, as he was known to family and friends, was born Feb. 25, 1938 in Decherd. He was the son of Leslie and Charlotte (Gillespie) Gaines. The family lived in Estill Springs for 10 years. A service honoring the life of Herman Dalton Gaines will be conducted Monday afternoon, Nov. 28 at noon at the Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 1st Avenue Northwest, Winchester. Burial will follow in the Franklin Memorial Gardens in Winchester.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 27, 2022
