Herschel Lee Boyd, 86, of Spring Lake, North Carolina, passed away on May 21, 2022. He was known around the world as Lee. He was born on February 7, 1936 to Joseph and Annie Boyd in Tullahoma.
Lee joined the United States Air Force in 1954 and served two tours in Vietnam. He was a member of the Spring Lake Methodist Church where he served as an elder. Lee was an active member of the American Legion Post 230, where he proudly served as Post Commander for 10 years.
He loved country music, and sang in a number of bands. Lee owned and operated Boyd’s Upholstery in Spring Lake after retiring from the Air Force in 1974. Brought together by their shared interest in sewing, he and his wife, Eleanor, shared a love like no other. Lee touched the lives of so many people during his 86 years, and he will be greatly missed.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Annie Boyd; his daughter, Sandra Weaver; his stepdaughter, Anita Corscadden; his brothers Nolan Boyd, Leon Boyd, and Lewis Boyd; and his sisters Sarah Tucker, Edna Boyd, Dorothy Ferrell, and Margie White.
Lee is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Eleanor Boyd; sons, David Boyd and Herschel Boyd Jr.; daughter, Pamela Stewart; stepdaughters, Pamela Eures, and Ellette Shafer; 13 grandchildren, Adam Weaver, Olivia Boyd, Michele Teters, Stephanie Sample, Jessica Worn, Jenifer Corscadden, Diandra Corscadden, Michael Corscadden, Monica Bosch, Christina Shipman, Elizabeth Eures, Amber Eures, andVictoria Eures; 34 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and his best friend, Al Vizachero.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 3, 2022 from 12:00pm-1:00pm at Adcock Funeral Home in Spring Lake. A memorial service will begin immediately following at 1:00pm. Burial with military honors to follow at 2:00pm at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery on Fort Bragg, N.C.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com.
Tullahoma News – June 1, 2022