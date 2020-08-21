Hessie “Pebbles” M. Merrell of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at Centennial Hospital at the age of 56 years. Funeral services were held Aug. 21 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial following at Summerfield Cemetery in Monteagle.
Hessie, a native of Monteagle, was the daughter of the late Joe Lannie Hill Sr. and Josephine Cox Hill. She was a member of Calvary Apostolic Church of Jesus in Tullahoma and enjoyed being at church. Hessie impacted many people and was the cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She was the definition of “unconditional love”. Hessie loved being with her family and was always the “life of the party”. She enjoyed taking unannounced photos of her family and friends but never liked to have her own picture taken. She also enjoyed cooking and sewing for her grandchildren. She operated her own beauty shop for several years, “Hessie’s Beauty Shop in Monteagle.
In addition to parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Ruby Layne (Tim Layne); Frieda Layne (Wendell Layne) and Troyce Ann Hill.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Merrell of Tullahoma; sons, Jay Merrell (Mary Frances) of Tullahoma, Evan Merrell (Casey) of Tracy City and Brandon Merrell (Megan) of Monteagle; brother, Joe Hill (Dannette) of Lynchburg; sisters, Patsy Foshee (Ronnie) of Monteagle and Wanda Marsh (Wilbert) of Estill Springs and grandchildren, Dylan, Lannie, Alice, Bailey, Josiah, Maisie and Mason Merrell.
Due to COVID-19 the family has requested that anyone attending please maintain social distancing and wear masks if possible. Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 23, 2020