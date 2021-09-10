Hayes Jr., Hewitt Edwin, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at his home at the age of 67. Mr. Hayes was born in Lawrenceburg to the late Hewitt Edwin Hayes, Sr., and Margaret Ann Hayes. He is survived by five brothers and sisters, Edwin Ann Hayes (Elgan) Ursey, James A. Hayes, Linda C. Hayes-Harmon, Mary M. (Phillip) Freeze and Martha L. Hayes (Billy) Faulkner; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Kilgore Funeral Home from 10 to 11 a.m. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at John Lay Cemetery in Ethridge.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 12, 2021.