Hilda Jean Hasty, 84, of Estill Springs, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. A native of Franklin County, she was born on August 4, 1938, to the late Oliver Edison and Zelma Irene (Arnold) Benson. Funeral Services will be held at noon on Saturday, May 6 in the Chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Larry Sanders officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens with Billy Hasty, Cameron Gilliam, Cadyon Bradford, Laars Pendleton, Jeff Farris, and Dwight Modesitt serving as pallbearers. Caden Clark will be serving as honorary pallbearer.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 7, 2023
