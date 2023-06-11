Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Homer Dean Layne, 87, passed away at home, June 7, 2023, from age related causes. He was born on April 9, 1936, to the late William Arthur Layne and Annie Caldwell in Columbia. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Layne Nolan. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Murfreesboro. Mr. Layne was also a veteran of the United States Air Force and was a retired educator.
Mr. Layne is survived by his wife, Marie Roberts Layne; daughter, Kathy Lynn (Danny) Helms of Monroe, N.C. and Lisa Gale (Daryl) Adams of Murfreesboro; three sisters, Carol Ann (Bob) Martin, Lebanon, Teresa (Bob) Moles, Maricopa, Ariz., Sylvia Layne, Sarasota, Fla.; several nieces and nephews; six grandchildren, Chris (April) Helms, Monroe, N.C., Candice (Zach) Perry, Murfreesboro, Joseph Ammon (Teresa) Keebaugh, Cookeville, Justin Travis and Donnie Keebaugh, Murfreesboro, Meghan (Nick) Alcocer, Fort Payne, Ala.; five great grandchildren, Leela and Fianna Keebaugh, Denver and Brooklyn Perry and Brair Lynn Helms.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 17 from noon until 2 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bishop Vaughn Barry, President Joseph Pennington of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Murfreesboro and Keith Fults of the Altamont Ward officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Isaiah 1:17 House, 455 Morgan Ridge N., Coalmont, TN 37313, or through their donation link linktr.ee/isaiah117housecoffee.
