Layne.jpg

Homer Dean Layne, 87, passed away at home, June 7, 2023, from age related causes. He was born on April 9, 1936, to the late William Arthur Layne and Annie Caldwell in Columbia. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Layne Nolan. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Murfreesboro. Mr. Layne was also a veteran of the United States Air Force and was a retired educator.

Mr. Layne is survived by his wife, Marie Roberts Layne; daughter, Kathy Lynn (Danny) Helms of Monroe, N.C. and Lisa Gale (Daryl) Adams of Murfreesboro; three sisters, Carol Ann (Bob) Martin, Lebanon, Teresa (Bob) Moles, Maricopa, Ariz., Sylvia Layne, Sarasota, Fla.; several nieces and nephews; six grandchildren, Chris (April) Helms, Monroe, N.C., Candice (Zach) Perry, Murfreesboro, Joseph Ammon (Teresa) Keebaugh, Cookeville, Justin Travis and Donnie Keebaugh, Murfreesboro, Meghan (Nick) Alcocer, Fort Payne, Ala.; five great grandchildren, Leela and Fianna Keebaugh, Denver and Brooklyn Perry and Brair Lynn Helms.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.