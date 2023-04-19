Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Houston Kenneth Clark was welcomed Home as a good and faithful servant on April 15, 2023, at Franklin Manor, Winchester at the age of 92. Kenneth was born on May 12, 1930, and grew up in the Calls Community of Coffee County where he made lifelong friends.
Services will be held on April 22 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Chapel with interment at Franklin Memorial Gardens in Winchester Dwight Duckworth and Leon Williams officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Franklin County Good Samaritans or Multi-County Cancer Support Network.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
