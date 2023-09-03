Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Houston Leon Bailey, 88, of Estill Springs passed away from this life on Aug. 30, 2023, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma- Harton Hospital.
Houston was born on Oct. 12, 1934, the son of the late Henry and J.D Bailey. He was a member of Estill Springs Nazarene Church, and was a US Navy Veteran serving in the Korean War. Houston enjoyed keeping his yard immaculate and watching Georgia and Tennessee football. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Doris Bailey; two sisters, Martha Finney, and Mary Bailey. He is survived by his daughter, Darlene Norrell; two sons, Randy Bailey (Becky) and Timothy Bailey; six grandchildren, Joey Norrell, Alan Ledford (Christina), Amanda Koch (Cameron), Tiffany Fields (Ethan), Cody Reed, and Gage Throneberry; six great grandchildren, Hailey, Ryleigh, Jaysen, Austin, Autry, and Emma.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 2 p.m. at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Internment to immediately follow in Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Tullahoma Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Sunday, Sept. 3 at the funeral home prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 3, 2023
