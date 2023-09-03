Bailey.JPEG

Houston Leon Bailey, 88, of Estill Springs passed away from this life on Aug. 30, 2023, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma- Harton Hospital.

Houston was born on Oct. 12, 1934, the son of the late Henry and J.D Bailey. He was a member of Estill Springs Nazarene Church, and was a US Navy Veteran serving in the Korean War.  Houston enjoyed keeping his yard immaculate and watching Georgia and Tennessee football. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

