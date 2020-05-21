Howard Gene Eslick, 88, of Cowan passed away on May 19, 2020 at Signature Healthcare of Monteagle. Gene was born on July 10, 1931 in Cowan. A graveside burial service will be held on Saturday, May 23, at 3 p.m. at Cowan Montgomery Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends and neighbors may want to send a memorial donation to the CCC Railroad Park Fund, PO Box 585, Cowan, TN 37318; or to Franklin County Animal Harbor, 56 Nor-Nan Rd. Winchester, TN 37398. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – May 24, 2020

