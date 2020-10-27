Howard H. Mercer, 75, of Cowan, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems in Winchester. He was born on April 15, 1945 in Maloy, Iowa. Funeral services were held Tuesday in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Todd Coutta officiating. Interment will be at Cowan Montgomery Cemetery with Eddie Custer, Price Tucker, William Brown, Bobby Tucker, Barney O’Keefe and Johnny Hunter serving as pallbearers. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News - Oct. 28, 2020

