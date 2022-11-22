Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Howard Hulan Hanley, “Jack” as he was fondly known as by family and friends, was born on Feb. 4, 1959, in Tullahoma to the late Howard and Eunice Anderton Hanley. He was a paramedic for many years before his declining health in 2010. Jack enjoyed being outdoors, especially in the Smoky Mountains, and fishing with his sons.
In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by his siblings, Billy Wayne Anderton, Steve Hanley, Brenda Faye Parton, Freeda Keeton, Kenneth Hanley, and Jimmy Hanley. He is survived by his sons, Jonathan Hanley, and Christopher Hanley, and his wife, Alicia; grandchildren, Gage Hanley, Parker and Carson Hanley, and Malachi Anderson; several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
Jack passed away on Friday, Nov. 18 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro after an extended illness. As per his request, cremation was chosen and there are no services scheduled.
