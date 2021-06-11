Howard Jack Counts Jr, 76, of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Kingsport on Sept. 11, 1944 to the late Howard and Marjorie (Calhoun) Counts. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 12 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 1 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Wanda Spencer officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First United Methodist Church of Avalon Hospice.
Tullahoma News – June 13, 2021