Hubert E. Morris, 84, of Tullahoma, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Life Care Center of Tullahoma.
Hubert was born on August 18, 1938, to the late Prince and Katherine Morris in Tullahoma, Tennessee. He was a HVAC technician for Arnold Air Force Base for twenty years. He most enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was an avid Tennessee Titan and Tennessee Vols Football fan. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Oliver Morris, and Charles Morris; three sisters, Mary Wells, Faye Shannon, and Frances Crowe. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Morris; one son, Dale Morris (Ronda); one daughter, Loretta Lindler (Damon); one brother, Robert Lee Morris (Judy); one sister, Joyce Hill (Billy Fears); three grandchildren, Ryan Brewer (Christy), Ashleigh Rathbun (Troy), and Kody Morris (Sabrina); three great grandchildren, Sawyer, Jacob, and Teagan.
Visitation with the family will be held Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Tullahoma Funeral Home from 11 a.m. noon.
Graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. at Concord Cemetery, in Tullahoma Tennessee with Bro. Danny Anderson Officiating.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 29, 2023
