Hubert E. Morris

Hubert E. Morris, 84, of Tullahoma, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Life Care Center of Tullahoma.

Hubert was born on August 18, 1938, to the late Prince and Katherine Morris in Tullahoma, Tennessee. He was a HVAC technician for Arnold Air Force Base for twenty years. He most enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was an avid Tennessee Titan and Tennessee Vols Football fan. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

