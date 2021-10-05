Funeral services for Ina Lorene Thompson were conducted Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Thompson passed from this life on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at her residence in Manchester.
Ina was born in Sunbright on May 2, 1945, the daughter of the late James and Nancy Davis. She enjoyed gardening and planting flowers. You could always find her eating with her sisters, or shopping at Goodwill. Ina also adored her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
In addition to her parents, Ina is also preceded in death by her husband, James Thompson; son Michael Thompson; daughter, Rita Cass; brothers, James Davis, Willy Davis, and Willard Davis; sisters, Glenna Cochran, Betty Thompson, and Eva Bass; two grandsons, Bruce Thompson and Donald Teal. She is survived by her sons, Jimmy Thompson, Terry Thompson, and Charles Thompson (Nicole); daughter, Wava Sherman; sisters, Lela Thompson, Effie Monroe, Lou Cooper, and Thelma Means (Charlie); 23 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Manchester Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 6, 2021