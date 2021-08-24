Ingra Darlene Stevens Nunley, 53, of Winchester, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021, at her residence. A native of Franklin County, she was born on June 14, 1968 to the late Luke and Catherine Stevens. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 27 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. View Cemetery in Sherwood.
