Ingra Darlene Stevens Nunley, 53, of Winchester, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021, at her residence. A native of Franklin County, she was born on June 14, 1968 to the late Luke and Catherine Stevens. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 27 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. View Cemetery in Sherwood.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Aug. 25, 2021

To plant a tree in memory of Ingra Nunley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.