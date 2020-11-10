Inia Cruise of Tullahoma, 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
In 1948 Inia married J.L. “Josh” Cruise, a combat veteran in World War II, from White County. Upon moving to Tullahoma from White County with her husband Josh, Inia spent many years serving Tullahoma and the community at large as she specialized in men’s clothing. She first worked at Goldsteins and then later at McClures stores. From there she invested many years with Caster-Knott and Dillards all in the men’s clothing and men’s suits departments. She retired from Dillards in 1989. They had one son, Larry, a retired PGA Golf Professional. Larry and Nancy Cruise live currently in the Tullahoma area.
She is survived by her two sisters, Ruby Jo Tucker (husband Ralph) and Katherine Vaughn, both of Tullahoma, one son, Larry Cruise (wife Nancy) of Tullahoma, grandson Jason Cruise (wife Michelle) of Franklin, Tennessee, two great grandsons Cole and Tucker Cruise of Franklin, Tennessee, as well as many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her husband, Josh, sisters and brothers Grace Reedy, Billie Kyzer, Ruth Dodson, Pauline Tatum, Wayne Smith, James Smith, and Buddy Smith. Inia was a member of First United Methodist Church in Tullahoma.
Services will be held at Kilgore Funeral Home and will be officiated by Dr. Jason Cruise, Senior Pastor of ClearView Baptist Church, Franklin. Visitation will be from 5p.m. - 7p.m., Tuesday Nov. 10 with the funeral service beginning at 7 p.m. that same evening. Burial will be at Doyle Cemetery in White County at 11 a.m. Nov. 11, 2020.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 11, 2020