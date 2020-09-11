Irene M. Crocker went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 7, 2020 with her family by her side. She had been residing with her daughter in the Smartt Station community for the past six years. She was 88 years old.
She was born in Cannon County on March 23, 1932, to the late Noah Bell and Beatrice Walls Bogle. She was one of 11 children. She is survived by three children, Deborah Ragan of Smartt, Robert Milligan of Manchester and Judy (David) Beaulieu of Tullahoma; grandchildren, TJ (Tasha) Duncan of Manchester, Robert (Mindy) Milligan of Gulf Shores, Ala., and Andrea (Jon) Ross of Clarksville, TN. She was also the proud great grandmother of seven and the great, great-grandmother of one. Also surviving are sisters, Dot Bogle of Waco, Texas, Faye (Winston) Morelock of Lebanon and Brenda Speck of Lebanon, TN; special sisters-in-law, Iris Bogle of Murfreesboro, Linda Bogle of Lebanon, and Isabell Bogle of Jacksonville, FL, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by brothers, Thurman, Floyd, Frank, McArthur, and Wayne Bogle, and sisters, Lwanna Ford and Mary Maynard.
After retiring from Carrier Corp., Irene was able to indulge in her love of yard sales and working with her flowers. But her greatest joy came from spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She look great delight at the holidays decorating her home line a Christmas village.
She was a devout Christian and a member of the Covenant Baptist Church in Smithville, TN. She took great joy in doing service for the Lord and was proud of her faith.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. in the Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bobby Watkins officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Coffee County Funeral Chapel in honored to serve the Crocker family.
Coffee County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 13, 2020