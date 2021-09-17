Funeral services for Iris Dawn Nunley, of Tullahoma, were held Thursday, Sept. 16 at Tullahoma Funeral Home with Bro. Joel Burrough officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Baby Iris passed from this life surrounded by her family on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Erlanger Health System.
Iris was born Sept. 13, 2021, in Chattanooga, the daughter of Kyle and Tori Nunley. “Your footprints were small but mighty”.
Iris is preceded in death by her sister, Meadow Nunley; paternal grandfather, Tommy Jeffery; great-grandmother, Connie Northcutt.
She is survived by her parents, Kyle and Tori Nunley; brother, River Nunley; paternal grandparents, Misty Jeffery and Chris and Natalie Nunley; maternal grandparents, Evie and Tim Lamb and Brian and Ashley Benson; aunts and uncles, Kendra and Christian Glascoe, Destiny and Weston Cregut, Morgan Jeffery, Jaxon Benson, and Aaron Lamb.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 19, 2021