Iris Dean Brown, 77, of Manchester departed this life on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital following an extended illness.
Ms. Brown was born in Manchester, on April 22 1943, to the late Frank Brown and Grace Emmaline Pedigo Brown. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Estill Springs. Ms. Brown was a retired hospitality clerk at the former Holiday Inn in Manchester. She will be remembered and missed as a loving and caring mother and grandmother by all of her family. In addition to her parents, Ms. Brown was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas F. Brown, Sr., and son, Kevin Brown.
She is survived by her sons, Freddie Brown and wife, Jennifer of Liberty, Bobby Brown and wife, Lois of Tullahoma, and daughter, Emily Pinegar and husband, Jeff of Manchester. Her loving grandchildren; Jeremy, Cody, Freddie, Trey, Page, Tyler, Maddie, Zach, Dalton and Eric, 14 great-grandchildren, her niece, Tracy Whitley and husband, Randy of High Point, N.C., and close friend of the family, Autumn Brown of Manchester.
A private family Memorial Service is scheduled.
Grant Funeral Services at 103 Peters Road in Estill Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 16, 2020