Iris Elizabeth Victora Green, 87, of Huntsville, Ala., passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital. She was born May 3, 1934 in Athens to the late Delmas Delmer Schultz and Iris Neil Miller Schultz. Funeral services were held Friday, Oct. 8 in Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Dr. Michael Clark officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Huntland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Winchester Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 10, 2021