Iris May Miihlbach Steele, 87, of Estill Springs, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021 at her residence. Iris was born on May 23, 1933 in Akron, Ohio to the late Samuel Frank and Dessie McKey Miihlbach. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 12 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral home with Minister Shiro Burnette officiating. Interment will be held at Mt. View Cemetery in Sherwood.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 12, 2021