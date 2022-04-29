Irma Ellen (Martin) Hart, a new resident of Chattanooga TN and recently Lenbrook in Buckhead, passed away on April 24, 2022 (at 86) quietly from cancer while in hospice care at her daughter’s (Traci’s) home.
Irma Martin Hart was married to Charles Edward Hart for 63 years, he passed three years ago. Irma is survived by her son Ron Hart (Jackie), and daughter Traci Hart (Adrian), and her sisters Embeth Martin Burke (Bill) and Patsy Martin Smith. Her deceased brother Mac Martin and brother Ernest Edwin Martin. Irma also had three grandchildren - Jensen Hart Hyde (Alan), Jeb Hamilton Hart (Erin) and Hollis Hart Montgomery (Mike) and 4 great grandchildren Glen Harper Hyde, Jeb Hamilton Hart Jr, Hart Lanier Hyde and Fletcher Hart Montgomery of whom she loved and adored. Her sister in law Virginia Hart Porch is 90.
Irma was born in 1936. She grew up in Pittsview, Alabama, as the eldest of five children. She graduated Philips High School in Birmingham Alabama and married her high school sweetheart Ed Hart in 1955. After the Marines, Ed went on to work for L & N Railroad where he retired 30 years later, after a long stint in Columbia where they raised their two kids. Irma was a mom, and worked for WKRM in Columbia, where she, among other things, wrote commercials for the radio station. Later she worked in the executive offices of Maybelline in Memphis.
Irma lived in Birmingham, Memphis, Franklin and finally moving to Atlanta to be nearer family.
Irma loved her family, children and relished her role as our “Mimi”. She baked her renowned “Mimi bread” for all to enjoy. She had a sharp wit and was liked by all she met. She loved her children, grandchildren, daughter in law, Adrian Pritchard, and Alabama football. She will be dearly missed.
A small family service is planned (only Dolly Pardon will be the non-family member allowed to attend). She will be buried June 13 with her husband in the Georgia Military Cemetery. In leu of flowers, the family request donations to the American Diabetes Association, Georgia and Alabama, 233 Peachtree Street NE, Suite 2225. Atlanta, GA 30303.
Tullahoma News – May 1, 2022