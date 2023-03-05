Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Isaiah Elliott Petty born on July 15, 2005 and passed from this life on Feb. 25, 2023.
Isaiah was survived by his beloved family, Joey Petty, father, Emily Petty, mother, Isaac Petty, brother, Isabel Petty, Sister and youngest brother, Derrick Hackett, and Jennifer Hackett, grandfather, Gerald Elliott. His uncles, Kris (Holly) White, Ryan (Jan) White, and Ced Elliott. His aunt, Angie (James) Winton. Cousins, Kaden, Dawson, Matthew, Caleb White, Best friend, Kyler Smith, and many second cousin, great uncles, great aunts, and many more. Isaiah was proceeded in life by his grandmother, Susie (Yaya) Elliott.
Isaiah loved many things including football, wrestling, family, friends, and life. Isaiah was always the light in a dark room. He never failed to make anyone laugh or smile. Isaiah lived his life to the fullest even though it got cut very short. Isaiah lived 17 great years and he accomplished many dreams. He would always have pride in anything he did. Isaiah played a big role, and he also made a forever lasting impact on many people’s lives by a simple hello, good morning, a hug, a smile, and even his laugh. Isaiah would never take a day for granted. He was always the “bigger brother” in many of his friends’ lives. To meet Isaiah was to love Isaiah and for these many reasons he will never be forgotten.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, March 4 at Jefferson Street Park in Tullahoma, from 2 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Moore County Athletic club in honor of Isaiah.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
