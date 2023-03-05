Isaiah Elliott Petty

Isaiah Elliott Petty born on July 15, 2005 and passed from this life on Feb. 25, 2023.

Isaiah was survived by his beloved family, Joey Petty, father, Emily Petty, mother, Isaac Petty, brother, Isabel Petty, Sister and youngest brother, Derrick Hackett, and Jennifer Hackett, grandfather, Gerald Elliott. His uncles, Kris (Holly) White, Ryan (Jan) White, and Ced Elliott. His aunt, Angie (James) Winton. Cousins, Kaden, Dawson, Matthew, Caleb White, Best friend, Kyler Smith, and many second cousin, great uncles, great aunts, and many more. Isaiah was proceeded in life by his grandmother, Susie (Yaya) Elliott.

