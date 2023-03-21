Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Iva Sue Gipson Huffman, 93, of Winchester passed away suddenly at her home on Saturday, March 18, 2023. She was born Sept. 16, 1929 to the late Claude Gipson, Sr. and Jennie Garner Gipson and was raised in the Oak Grove community. Visitation will be from 5-8pm on Wednesday, March 22 at Watson-North Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services will be held Thursday, March 23 at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Garner Cemetery, Main Street in Decherd.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Winchester Christian Academy, 1230 South College Street, P.O. Box 715, Winchester, TN 37398 or give online at www.winchesterchristianacademy.org.
Watson-North Funeral Home and Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements.
