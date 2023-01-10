Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
J.C. Riddle, of Franklin County, passed this life on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at NHC in Tullahoma at the age of 85.
Mr. Riddle was born in Winchester to the late Robert and Frances Reavis Riddle. During his life he worked as a Barber for Lynchburg Barber Shop and also enjoyed farming his land. Mr. Riddle attended Marble Plains Baptist Church in Winchester. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Riddle; one daughter, Cheryl (Jack) Hawkins; two sisters, JoAnn (A.J.) Alderman, and Bobbie Sue Perry; three grandchildren, James Strausbaugh, Jessie Strausbaugh, and Lauren Hawkins; and two great-grandchildren, Zain and Zara.
Funeral was held Sunday, Jan. 8 at Kilgore Funeral Home with Jack Hice officiating. Burial followed follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Marble Plains Cemetery Fund.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
