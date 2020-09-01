Jack Bobo Crutcher, a native of Lynchburg, passed this life on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at the age of 94. Graveside services are scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. at Lynchburg Cemetery.
Mr. Crutcher was the son of the late Ervin Cliffe and Louise Bobo Crutcher. He was a U S Navy veteran who served during WW II on the US Ommaney Bay. He was a very active member of the First United Methodist Church of Tullahoma and a member of the Bellville, Ill., and Tullahoma Rotary. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and the past president of the Lynchburg Cemetery Association. In addition, he was a member of the Tennessee Squire Association. He was very proud of his heritage and an avid Tennessee Vols fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Gatewood Crutcher; son, James Crutcher; brother, Ervin Cliffe Crutcher, Jr and sister, Joan Ferguson.
He is survived by sons, John Crutcher and his wife, Cathy of Swansea, Ill., and Bobby Crutcher and his wife, Kori of Chillicothe, Oregon; daughter, Nancy Catherine Spears of East Ridge; grandchildren, Patrick James Crutcher and his wife, Lauren, Sarah Taylor and her husband, Jordan and Carrie Lowe and her husband, Jerry and great grandchildren, Angel and Zoey.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in his name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease, Donation Processing, P O Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or the Lynchburg Cemetery Fund. Lynchburg Funeral Home is honored to serve the Crutcher family. If you would like to leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 2, 2020