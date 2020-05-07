Jack Everett Hall, 96, of Tullahoma, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his residence.
Jack was born on May 16, 1923 in Belvidere to the late Elijah Emory and Johnnie Bee (Gunn) Hall. He served his country in the United States Army during World War II. During the war, he was stationed in the Pacific Ocean at Pearl Harbor and Ulithi Atoll in the Caroline Islands, where he operated a spot light for incoming aircraft and naval ships.
A retired grocer, Jack started his career as the manager of Kroger in Tullahoma before owning and operating Queen City Marker until 1960. Since that time, he was employed by American Tea and Coffee Company as a salesman for 15 years and by Smith and Sons, where he retired at the age of 82. Jack enjoyed woodworking and will be remembered by his family as a wonderful father with a good sense of humor and caring nature. He was a former member of Wesley Heights Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Webb Hall. He is survived by his loving daughter, Nancy Wallace of Winchester; granddaughter, Asia (Kristopher) Mathis of Nashville; great-grandchildren, Jack Mathis and Elsah Mae Mathis, both of Nashville; and caretaker, Troy Hodge of Tullahoma.
Private services are planned with burial at Winchester Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life service with family and friends will be held at a later date. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 10, 2020