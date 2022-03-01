Jack Hamilton Matlock Sr., 88, of Mulberry, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Vanderbilt-Harton Hospital in Tullahoma. He was born on Feb. 4, 1934, in Moore County to the late Charles Roy and Ruby M. (Vanzant) Matlock. Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 1 at Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment followed at Lynchburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Foundation Fighting Blindness.org.
Tullahoma News – March 2, 2022