Jack Hamilton Matlock Sr., 88, of Mulberry, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Vanderbilt-Harton Hospital in Tullahoma.  He was born on Feb. 4, 1934, in Moore County to the late Charles Roy and Ruby M. (Vanzant) Matlock. Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 1 at Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home.  Interment followed at Lynchburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Foundation Fighting Blindness.org.

Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – March 2, 2022

