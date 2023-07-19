Jack Lindahl Moore, 93, of Tullahoma, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Jack was a unique force of nature, treasured by his family, friends, and even strangers for his clever and disarming sense of humor, his highly original artwork, and his ability to connect with anyone and everyone he talked to simply by asking, “What’s your name and who are your people?” Jack, the son of Frank and Eva Carnes Moore, was born in Bessemer, Alabama on July 24, 1929 and grew up in Birmingham. He became a member of the Army National Guard and later served as a medic in the Korean War. Jack’s experiences in the Korean conflict influenced his decision to join the organization Veterans for Peace in his later years. After he completed his military service, he returned to a job as an assistant electrician at Tennessee Coal, Iron and Railroad Company in Birmingham. Subsequently, he attended the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa where he received both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in art. During his time at UA, he met Rosa Lee Smith, who would become his wife for sixty-seven years. Jack and Rosa Lee were an interesting couple to be around, and one could always count on a stimulating conversation and exchange of opinions while in their presence. While Jack was pursuing his master’s degree, he worked as a commercial artist at Gulf States Paper Mill in Tuscaloosa.

