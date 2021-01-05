Jackie Booer Waggoner, 81, of Estill Springs, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems. He was born in Moore County on May 30, 1939 to the late John and Ethel (Hopkins) Waggoner. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Roy Allen Hopkins officiating. Interment will be at Franklin Memorial Gardens. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Jan. 6, 2021

Service information

Jan 7
Visitation
Thursday, January 7, 2021
12:00PM-2:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Jan 7
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 7, 2021
2:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
