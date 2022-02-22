Jacob Harwell Herring Jr, 94, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Nov. 30, 1927 in Fairfield, Ala., to the late Jacob and Ellie Morton Herring. Per Jacob’s request, his body will be donated to the University of Tennessee Body Farm and a private service will be held with the family. The family request that donations be made in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc., 207 N. Jackson St. Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 23, 2022